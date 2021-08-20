Inverurie town centre's electricity network is set to be upgraded

The SSEN Distribution team will be laying larger ‘load capacity’ underground cables in the town centre.

Work is set to begin on Tuesday, September 14, and will see Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution replacing 1.5km of its underground cable over a seven-week period.

The new cable will have a larger ‘load capacity’, which means that it will be able to accommodate more customers looking to connect to the local network, as well as delivering the power for the forecasted increase in low carbon technologies such as EV chargers and heat pumps.

SSEN’s teams will replace the cables in two phases, moving along Station Road to Beverley Road, and then working in Westfield Gardens to Davah Court.

Given the town centre location of the works, SSEN has worked closely with the council to ensure that this essential project is carried out with the minimum amount of disruption to the local community.

Jack Graham, SSEN’s project manager, said: “This work is essential to ensure that we’re able to keep on delivering a safe, reliable and responsive network for our customers, but we’re also sensitive to the fact that the project needs to be completed with the minimum amount of inconvenience.

“After discussions with the local council, we have agreed to carry out the work in September to avoid any impact during the busy summer season.

"We are also installing the cable in 100 metre sections, which will minimise the length of road we need to close at any one time for the work to be done safely.”

Michael Hilferty, Head of SSEN’s North Caledonia region, stressed the important part this project will play in the road to net zero.

“The coming years will see a transformation in the way we use electricity, with more EV chargers and heat pumps becoming a feature in people’s homes, and more customers looking to connect their properties to our network,” he said.