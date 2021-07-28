Inverurie woman reaches finals of national awards for ex-forces personnel

Rachael is a finalist for the ‘Team Leader of the Year’ award.

Rachael Pacey, 38, has been selected as a finalist for the ‘Team Leader of the Year’ award for her work as Implementation Team Lead with Aberdeen-based IT services company Solab.

The Ex-Forces in Business Awards is the world’s leading celebration of military veterans in second careers.

Rachael said she is delighted to have been shortlisted as a finalist, which she hopes will inspire fellow ex-military personnel to pursue business careers.

She continued: “I have been extremely impressed with the work of the Scottish Ex-Forces in Business Awards to highlight the value that ex-forces personnel can bring to businesses with their transferrable skills and experience.

“I felt it was important for me to communicate my own experience and career journey after leaving the Royal Navy.”

Rachael joined the Royal Navy straight from school as an Operator Mechanic in Communications in the Warfare Branch.

After basic and trade training, Rachael joined the HMS Southampton, based in Portsmouth.

In her four years onboard HMS Southampton, Rachael served across the globe in various deployments.

She went on to join HMS York as a Leading rating, another Portsmouth-based type 42 Destroyer for two years.

After serving in the Royal Navy for seven years, Rachael relocated to London to work for the Security Service before moving to Scotland in 2009.

She spent five years working for Police Scotland in support roles before moving into the Oil and Gas industry for Lloyds Register, where she started as Logistics Coordinator and was promoted to Global Logistics Manager for the energy division.

Kevin Coll, Solab managing director, said: “We are extremely proud of Rachael and all that she has achieved in her career, both as a servicewoman and a businesswoman.

“We are delighted she has been nominated as a finalist and we wish her the very best of luck at next month’s awards.”