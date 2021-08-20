Inverurie's Thainstone Centre prepares for Christmas Classic

Preparing for Christmas, from left, Daniel Duxbury and John-Paul Duxbury, both of RPD; Alan Hutcheon, president of the Aberdeen Fatstock Association; and Tim McDonald, prime and cull cattle manager of Aberdeen and Northern Marts.

After hosting a small-scale event last year due to Covid-19, organisers are delighted that the annual two-day premier show and sale will return as an in-person event at the end of the year.

Held in conjunction with the Aberdeen Fatstock Association, this year’s event will be sponsored by one of the North-east’s leading independent steel, fabrication and construction companies, Rapid Project Development (RPD), owned by the Duxbury family, who farm near Rothienorman.

“RPD is proud and privileged to be sponsoring the Aberdeen Christmas Classic for a second year, and we are very much looking forward to being involved in an important and significant event in the agricultural calendar,” said John-Paul Duxbury.

“It will be great to see all the exhibitors and spectators return to the Exchange Hall at Thainstone after such a long period of no shows and events.

"We look forward to seeing you all in December, if not before.”

The Aberdeen Fatstock Association has also recently appointed Alan Hutcheon, former auctioneer and current director of Aberdeen and Northern Marts, as president.

Mr Hutcheon served as an auctioneer with the company for three decades, and worked latterly as the prime and cull cattle manager at Thainstone.

He will be supported by well-known butcher Gary Raeburn of Forbes Raeburn Butchers in Huntly, who takes on the role as vice-president.

Mr Raeburn and his father Charles, are long-standing supporters and buyers of the Aberdeen Christmas Classic, securing champion animals each year to sell through their popular shop.