Jobs boost as work begins on new Inverurie business park

Construction has begun on the new Inverurie business park (Pic:Go View Media)

The two firms have unveiled plans for Thainstone Business Park, near Inverurie, with the investment set to strengthen the local economy and position the area as a key business hub.

The multi-let business units, due for completion by spring 2022, are suitable for cross sector businesses including oil and gas, storage and distribution, and trade counter operations.

Paul Richardson, Ryden partner and spokesman, said: “Thainstone Business Park has close links with Aberdeen city and, while construction has only recently started on site, we have a number of early interests.

"We are hopeful of announcing some lettings in the next few months demonstrating that occupiers are seeking fit-for-purpose, high specification premises within an attractive green setting.”

Tim Stevenson, GSS Developments Director, said: “We are delighted to be assisting ANM Group in the development of Thainstone Business Park.

“The partnership showcases our commitment to providing occupiers with high-quality facilities in Aberdeenshire and we look forward to further opportunities to support ANM as the wider business park continues to develop.”

The collaboration between the two companies is a significant milestone for the North East commercial property market as they combine their market-leading services to support the economic development of the area.

Grant Rogerson, Chief Executive, ANM Group, said: “We look forward to working alongside GSS in this exciting new development at Thainstone Business Park as we strengthen our continued commitment to the North East.

“The new business units provide an excellent location in an outstanding setting, but with easy access to the city. Our investment will pay dividends to the local economy thanks to job creation as we utilise a range of local contractors and tap into cross sector trades to complete the first phase of the project and beyond.”