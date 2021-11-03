Kintore’s STATS Group tap into Australian pipeline market

STATS Group Subsea Clamp & Hot Tap Diver Training prior to mobilisatoin in Australia.

The pipeline technology specialist has been successful in the last five years in securing a range of strategic contracts in the oil and gas and LNG sectors and is now consolidating its presence in-country.

As part of the group’s broader localisation strategy, a workshop and storage facility close to Perth, Western Australia, has been secured and the Kintore-based business is recruiting local field and workshop technicians and a lead project engineer to support an increase in demand for the group’s services.

Already this year, on behalf of major Operators, STATS has completed two 12” BISEP (double block & bleed isolation) intervention projects in Darwin, Northern Territory; four 14” BISEP workscopes in Perth; and in Victoria’s Bass Strait provided an 18” Subsea Hot Tap Clamp with 12” branch and subsea hot tapping services, and a 20” Remote Tecno Plug isolation on an offshore platform.

The new Perth base will act as STATS’ intervention hub for Asia Pacific (APAC) clients, making it easier to ship equipment between key markets, minimising freight costs and reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

STATS Group’s regional manager for APAC, Gareth Campbell, said: “Our BISEP double block and bleed isolation technology is a strong differentiator for Australian clients who are looking for solutions, particularly for high pressure systems.

“In addition to day-to-day business with the leading gas operators working in the gas distribution and transmission space, there is also continued large scale investment by the Majors in new fields, tie backs and other projects, offering us the opportunity to get involved in large isolation projects and subsequent growth potential.