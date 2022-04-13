Local businesses announce joint venture to launch classic vehicle auction

The classic vehicle auction will take place in July. Photo: Gregor Ksiazek.

The partnership will include an online classic vehicle auction as part of the 2022 show.

The annual Blast from the Past event will be held at the Thainstone Centre in Inverurie on Saturday, July 9 and it is the first year that the event will incorporate a classic vehicle auction.

The popular event also features cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, live motoring action, family fun and kids zone with rides, bouncy castles, live music and competitions, local food and drink and much more.

Neil Simpson, Business Development Manager & Asset Valuer, Thainstone Specialist Auctions said: “With no other event like this in the North East of Scotland, the addition of the auction is a great opportunity for two local companies to join forces and enhance the return of a hugely popular event.

“TSA have a highly experienced team of auctioneers and online auction format allows entries to reach a comprehensive network of buyers.”

Alan Wallace, Director, AW Autotech said: “The Blast from the Past event has been held at Thainstone since 2017 and the new partnership with TSA is a great opportunity to enhance the shows offering on its return in July.

“We are looking forward to working closely with the TSA team and we are delighted that the addition of the auction has already seen interest from potential sellers.”

Thainstone Specialist Auctions will be accepting entries between June 1 and June 30, all entries are welcome from classic tractors, motorbikes and cars.

To discuss entries, contact Alan Wallace (AW Autotech) by calling 07713 090076 or Neil Simpson (TSA) on 07760 426241.

The ANM Group is based at the Thainstone Centre near Inverurie in Aberdeenshire and is widely acclaimed as one of the most modern and innovative auction centres in Europe.

For further information, visit www.tsaauctions.co.uk.