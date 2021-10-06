Mackie's hosts public tour for first time in over a decade

Mackie's Marketing Director, Karin Hayhow

The ice cream brand gave their visitors a VIP exclusive tour, with a full ‘behind the scenes’ look at how they make ice cream and chocolate ‘from sky to scoop’ at Westertown Farm in Aberdeenshire.

The tickets were sold at the cost of £25 per ticket, with all proceeds being donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Scotland charity.

Mackie’s was one of 24 organisations showcased at the Provenance Festival 2021 which took place from September 24 to October 3.

Lucky tour goers were given exclusive access throughout the farm including a walk through the brand’s chocolate factory and the sweetie kitchen where they make honeycomb. The group were able to taste freshly made products throughout.

The VIPs also had a unique tasting session in the new product development kitchen, to try several new flavours not available in the shops, before finally visiting the byre to see the self-milking cows, with the full tour lasting around three hours.

Marketing Director at Mackie’s of Scotland, Karin Hayhow, said: “This is the first time we have opened our doors to the public since 2010. We are a busy working farm and business, and so it was fascinating to get the reactions from our visitors and seeing the interest on their faces to things we perceive as ‘normal’.

“It was an absolute delight to welcome visitors and to share our story with them on what we have achieved and hope to in the future.

“Visitors got a unique perspective on how our ice cream and chocolate is made, as well as the processes and development our teams go through to create the best possible products. This seemed to resonate with tour goers as some mentioned they now feel more connecting knowing our processes!

“We received plenty of feedback from our visitors on how we can make these tours a reoccurring experience, and it is definitely something we will be considering for the future. The Provenance Festival is a terrific gathering of the best our region has to offer, and we are delighted to be a part of it.”

One of the VIPs said in an anonymous feedback form, “The Mackie’s team were very welcoming and gave up a huge amount of time for us. We visited all the different areas of the site and got a good feel for the daily operation of the facility.”

The exclusive tour also included a visit around Mackie’s green trail featuring its wind turbines and solar panel farm. Tour goers were also given a bespoke goodie bag to take home.

Peter Cook, Director of Food Drink & Agriculture, Opportunity North East (ONE) said: “The Provenance Festival was introduced by ONE to give the public an insight into food and drink businesses and brands from the North East of Scotland through engaging, hands-on and memorable visitor experiences.