Maggie's Centres scores support from GPH Builders Merchants

Highland League President George Manson, left, and GPH Builders Merchants Managing Director Grant Shewan, with the Highland League Cup (photo: Paul Douglas)

GPH Builders Merchants made the commitment, with goals scored from the first round of the tournament through to the final eligible for donations.

The firm, which has branches in Inverurie, Stonehaven, Ellon and Westhill, already sponsors the Aberdeenshire and District Football Association’s Under 21 League, has also arranged for bucket collections in aid of Maggie’s to take place at each fixture, with more iniatives planned for later rounds of the competition.

Managing Director Grant Shewan said: “The company celebrates its 40th anniverasy next spring, and we wanted to mark it by showing our support for the community and the great work that goes on at Maggie’s Centres across the country. By donating £40 for each goal, we are hoping that will not only lead to high-scoring entertaining matches for supporters to enjoy, but also provide a great cash boost to Maggie’s.

“We don’t want to be a passive sponsor and just put our name to the trophy. We are commited to the communities we operate in and if supporting fantastic a charity like Maggie’s in any way helps those affected by cancer, as well as their families, then we will be delighted.”

Goals scored during 90 minutes by Highland clubs will go to the Maggie's Highlands centre in Inverness, Aberdeenshire teams to the Maggie’s Aberdeen facility, and money from any Brechin City goals to Maggie’s Dundee.

Richard Stewart, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “We are incredibly grateful to GPH Builders Merchants for the support, and look forward to seeing lots of goals scored. We rely on donations to run all of our centres, and without the iniatives like this, we wouldn’t be able to provide the services we do to those affected by cancer, as well as their families.”