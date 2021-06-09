Management appointment supports rental firm’s strategic plans

Nicola Wilson has been appointed as Finance manager at Hiretech Limited.

Since launching in 2010, the firm, which offers equipment rental and personnel supply to the energy and marine industries, has seen continued expansion in the UK and overseas and aims to strategically increase its market share.

Mrs Wilson will be responsible for devising and implementing financial strategies to support further investment and growth.

She brings over 10 years of experience and a wide range of knowledge to the role, with a demonstrated track record of enhancing financial performance across a range of sectors, including construction, oil & gas and hospitality.

Managing Director of Hiretech, Keith Mackie, said: “Nicola’s knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as the business continues to expand and seek new opportunities. To enable us to successfully develop our services and target new markets, both domestically and globally, it is crucial that we have key strategies and experienced people in place.”

Mrs Wilson added: “Hiretech has gained a reputation for excellence, and I’m delighted to be joining the team as the company’s growth phase continues.

"I look forward to playing a key role in the development of the business and am excited by the plans we have discussed to date.

"My previous experience of working with organisations which are undergoing growth and implementing sound financial strategies will benefit Hiretech as it looks to further expansion.”

Hiretech was established in 2010 and brings together a team of key personnel who each have over 30 years of experience in the industry.

It has made significant recent investments towards increasing its rental offerings to support hydraulics, well service, pipeline, chemical cleaning, decommissioning, subsea and renewable activities.

The firm has earning a reputation for excellence from its client base and received a coveted Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade in 2020.