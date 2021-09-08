Meldrum House Country Hotel appoints new executive chef

Alan Clarke is Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course's new executive chef

Alan (30) forged his career path when he won the Chef’s UK Accor Challenge Award for Britain, aged 21.

He then honed his skills under Shirley Spear, the previous owner of The Three Chimneys in Skye, helping them retain their 3 AA Rosettes. Since then he has been Head Chef at two Aberdeenshire hotels and brings 14 years of experience to his new role.

Alan explained: “The Executive Chef role at Meldrum House is a job I’ve always aspired to. I look forward to building on the hotel’s reputation and putting my own flair on the menus with my take on Scottish produce with a French twist.

"I’m also looking forward to working with Operations Manager Nicola Downie and her established front of house team to continue making it one of Aberdeenshire’s top foodie destinations.”

Privately owned, Meldrum House has built a reputation for its food using world-class produce from local suppliers.