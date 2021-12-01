Meldrum House Country Hotel launches titan sky bar

The bar will display coloured shooting lights as darkness appears and the stars come out.

Titan Sky Bar is the only one of its kind in the UK and offers a unique environment for guests.

It follows an unprecedented year and a half for Meldrum House, when the owners invested in four luxury dining domes after the first lockdown, creating the most talked about dining experience in Aberdeenshire.

The new dome has been named after one of the largest moons in the solar system thanks to being more than twice the size of their largest dining dome.

The new Sky Bar sits outside the hotel's Cave Bar

Sitting outside the hotel’s 800 year old Cave Bar, the Sky Bar measures 10 metres in diameter and has capacity for up to 40 people at stylish cocktail tables or up to 32 guests as an event space.

Over 14,000 people have dined in the private domes in the 12 months they have been operating and it has proved to be so successful that the hotel has a waiting list for them at weekends.

Operations Manager Nicola Downie explains: “Titan Sky Bar will complement our dining domes experience. Guests will get a bespoke drinks experience with spectacular views of our iconic manor house, surrounding countryside and the sky above. We will be theming the bar every season and serving newly curated cocktails, premium spirits, craft beers and a hand chosen selection of wine and soft drinks as well as appetisers for guests before or after lunch and dinner.”