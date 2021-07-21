Meldrum House general manager wins prestigious 30 under 30 UK Acorn award

Jordan Charles and Bob Edwards with the Acorn Award

Jordan Charles scooped the award for his dedication to the hospitality industry.

Since their inception in 1986, the Acorn Awards, organised by The Caterer magazine, have sought to recognise the brightest stars in the hospitality industry.

Acknowledged for their flair, skill and achievements to date, previous recipients of the Acorn Award include celebrity chefs Marco Pierre White and Marcus Wareing as well as Soho House Founder Nick Jones.

Jordan joined Meldrum House as General Manager in 2018 aged 27 after working his way up the ranks through Q Hotels in the UK.

Responsible for 122 members of staff at Meldrum House, under Jordan’s tenure, the hotel has won numerous high-profile awards including a Scottish Thistle from Visit Scotland.

Jordan said: “To be recognised in this arena is something I am immensely proud of and is a stand out moment in my career to date.

This year has been a difficult one for the hospitality industry right across the country and whilst this is an individual award, it also gives me the opportunity to give a shout out to the team for their outstanding commitment at Meldrum House.

"I really do love my job and feel very fortunate to work there.”

Jordan has been a huge advocate for promoting the hospitality industry since his arrival in Aberdeen. He is a Board Member and Ambassador of Developing Young Workforce for Grampian.

He is on the Board for Visit Aberdeenshire, Chair of the Grampian HIT Scotland Dinner Committee which raises funds for future hospitality scholarships and is Vice-Chair of the Aberdeen City and Shire Hoteliers Association.

Director of Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course Bob Edwards, said: “Jordan’s drive and leadership skills are evident and he has embraced everything about the hotel and estate with real passion and drive.