Meldrum partnership brings workplace closer to the classroom

Former Meldrum Academy pupil Ellen Collie, is undertaking a modern apprenticeship in business & administration at James Fisher Offshore. Fellow modern apprentice Nathan Peden is studying engineering maintenance.

The alliance between James Fisher Offshore and Meldrum Academy formalises a collaboration that has been more than six years in the making.

Headquartered in Oldmeldrum, James Fisher Offshore also took the opportunity to sign up to the Young Person’s Guarantee, which aims to connect every 16-24 year old in Scotland to the opportunity of a job, apprenticeship, further or higher education, training programme or volunteering.

Meldrum Academy head teacher Ian Jackson said: “We are absolutely delighted to have James Fisher Offshore as a collaborative partner.

“Working closely with local businesses in supporting us at Meldrum Academy is extremely valuable as we work together to equip our students with the skills for life beyond school.”

James Fisher Offshore currently provides seven modern apprenticeships across both engineering and business administration, as well as employing a graduate apprentice who is studying at Robert Gordon University.

One of the links that inspired the formal partnership was a visit that managing director Jack Davidson made to the school back in 2017.

He was so impressed by a young engineers’ club that took part in a Dragon’s Den event, he decided to support them in building and racing an electric car as part of a Greenpower Education Trust event.

Jack said: “This partnership is really important to James Fisher Offshore – as well as signing up to the Young Person’s Guarantee - because we believe in supporting and encouraging our young people with the different career opportunities available to them within our industry.”

Five members from James Fisher Offshore have recently started the pilot mentoring programme at Meldrum Academy.