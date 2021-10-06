Merger creates world-class waste management name

Denholm Environmental Managing Director, Brian Ritchie.

With the acquisition of Hazco Environmental by Denholm Macnamee in March 2020 the company’s headcount doubled to 140 staff across its Invergordon, Grangemouth and Inverurie bases.

This augmented the earlier purchase out of administration of the trade and assets of Invergordon-based MSIS Group in September 2019.

Now, in a strategic move to capitalise on energy transition opportunities, Denholm Environmental Limited has been founded to provide world-class liquid waste management, specialist industrial cleaning and process decontamination services and grow its client base, onshore, offshore and overseas.

It is anticipated that the latest move will lead to the creation of more jobs across its three sites in the months ahead.

Denholm Environmental Managing Director Brian Ritchie said: “This is not a shift in focus but an addition to what we do and the opportunity to broaden our horizons and meet our growth and sustainability strategies.