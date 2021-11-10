Morrisons helps food banks and community groups with Christmas 'Giving Tree'

Morrisons is giving customers a new way to help those in need during the festive period (photo: Ben Queenborough)

The supermarket will be installing a Christmas ‘Giving Tree’ in all its stores, where customers can pick up a bauble worth £1, £2 or £5 to donate to a local food bank or community group nominated by their store.

From now until Christmas Eve, all 498 Morrisons stores – including the Inverurie branch on Blackhall Road – will be putting up their tree with the aim of raising over half a million pounds for a variety of food banks and local communities throughout November and December, which is traditionally the most difficult time for many people.

Customers looking to donate can pick a bauble and take it to the checkouts along with their shopping.

Each bauble has a barcode on the back for the checkout colleague to scan, and add £1, £2 or £5 to the customer’s bill.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Morrisons has worked closely with food banks and communities across the UK and donated more than £12 million pounds to groups across the UK to ensure no one is left behind.

Morrisons will also continue offering their popular food bank ‘Pick Up Packs’ in stores throughout the festive period as well as bringing back its Gift Donation Stations where customers can donate new gifts.

Donated items are passed on to local good causes and charities in the local community.

Rebecca Singleton, Community Director at Morrisons, said: “Christmas can be a challenging time and food banks are a lifeline for many people in the UK.

"We want to make it easier for our customers to donate in whatever way they can to help those in their local community get the items they need.”

Rebecca added: "The Giving Tree will give customers a unique and festive way to support local food banks and community groups.”

The Giving Tree initiative is part of Morrisons drive to stock Britain’s food banks and continue feeding the nation and will feature in all 498 Morrisons stores until Friday 24th December.