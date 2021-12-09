MP and MSP to meet TSB bosses over Ellon bank closure

The future of TSB's Ellon branch will be discussed by local politicians and bank bosses this week.

Bosses at the Spanish-owned bank have scheduled it for closure on 19 April next year. The move comes after the town’s Royal Bank of Scotland branch closed in 2018.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson said: “Clearly, our first preference would be for the Ellon Branch not to be closing at all.

“However, the big banks have shown themselves to be impervious to such calls from local communities the length and breadth of Scotland so I do not expect any radical shift in position by the TSB.

“There are, though, questions around the retention of the ATM machine in light of the growing restrictions on people being able to access their own cash, and also where Ellon customers’ accounts will be maintained.

"These are important points to my constituents, the bank’s customers.”

Local MSP Gillian Martin added: “I was hugely disappointed to learn TSB planned to close its Ellon branch. Access to local banking is important for businesses and for people who may not have access to internet banking.

“I will be ensuring TSB are made aware of the concern amongst constituents about this decision and asking what will be put in its place to support people.”

TSB says a surge in people banking digitally was behind the decision to reduce its branch network, but claimed 90 per cent of its customers would be within a 20-minute drive to their closest branch.