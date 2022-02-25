MP says post office are a 'vital lifeline' for communities

Gordon MP Richard Thomson

The Scottish Affairs Committee in Westminster heard from senior Post Office management that the use of post offices for cash withdrawals and deposits has soared in Scotland over the past two years.

Director of banking at the Post Office, Martin Kearsley, told the committee that cash withdrawals and deposits has increased by 11 per cent year-on-year in Scotland over that time period.

Mr Thomson MP said: “Ensuring communities have access to cash is becoming increasingly important, despite the move to contactless payments.

"Studies have shown cash withdrawn in a community tends to stay within that community, benefitting local businesses and traders where cash transactions can be critical.

“The closure of bank branches and withdrawal of ATM services increases pressure on those who by preference or circumstance use cash and, by extension, the local economy.

“The fact the Post Office in Scotland has experienced an 11 per cent increase in the depositing and withdrawal for the past two years underlines just how important preserving the local Post Office network really is.