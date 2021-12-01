Murdoch Allan and Son makes the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards shortlist

The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards will take place in January. (Pic: Katielee Arrowsmith)

Under the watchful eye of Head Judge Ian Nelson, each entry was carefully assessed for its appearance, consistency and of course taste.

The judges selected a series of ‘best in category’ pies including the 2022 World Champion Scotch Pie, although for this ultimate category there is still one final stage to determine the winner – a ‘mystery shop’ - to ensure the Scotch Pie entered into the awards is exactly the same pie that is sold day in and day out to happy customers.

As always, the judges were looking for pie perfection across entrants in 11 categories; Scotch Pie, Football Pies & Savouries, Macaroni Pie, Steak Pie, Sausage Roll, Cold Savoury, Hot Savoury, Vegetarian Savoury, Haggis Savoury, Bridie and Apple Pies and the winner will be announced at a prestigious lunch on January, 18 2022 in Cumbernauld .

Alasdair Smith, Chief Executive of Scottish Bakers who run the competition on behalf of bakery and butchery trades, said: "Announcing the shortlist is such a momentous moment as it’s the first inkling our entrants get that their pies have been judged to be the best of a very good field.

"So it is with great pleasure that we can announce that Murdoch Allan and Son Ltd has made it through.

“We took delivery of over 400 entries this year, so to be on the shortlist is a huge achievement.”

He continued: "And for me it’s great to be recognising products which have been lovingly made from scratch from locally sourced ingredients, freshly made daily by skilled craftspeople.

"Roll on the 18th!”

Scottish Bakers has been supporting and protecting the interests of Scotland's bakery trade for 130 years.

It manages both The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards and The Scottish Baker of the Year Awards each year to recognise and celebrate excellence in the sector.