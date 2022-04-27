National Trust for Scotland launches recruitment drive in Aberdeenshire

From left: Caroline Hirst, Andy Adams and Anne Traill. (Pic: Malcolm Cochrane).

By joining Scotland’s leading conservation charity at one of ten Trust sites across Aberdeenshire individuals can make the most of the health and wellbeing benefits of working in Scotland’s beautiful nature, while telling the stories of Scotland’s history and preserving important sites, such as Haddo House and Crathes Castle for generations to come.

Last month the National Trust for Scotland launched its new 10-year strategy, Nature, Beauty & Heritage for Everyone, which outlined ambitious plans for the years ahead – from becoming carbon negative through to speaking up for Scotland’s heritage that doesn’t have a voice and increasing visitor numbers to more than 6 million per year.

To support its ambitions, the charity is recruiting for 300 roles across Scotland.

Across Aberdeenshire, the Trust is recruiting for a variety of roles that will contribute directly to the charity’s ambitious objectives across conservation, engagement and sustainability.

For those looking to work in a busy kitchen or café where every scone baked and sold helps save Scotland’s heritage, there are opportunities for Food and Beverage Assistants and Managers at sites including Pitmedden, House of Dun and Castle Fraser.

Seize the chance to enjoy the buzz and pace of serving up delicious dishes and outstanding service in some of Aberdeenshire’s most beautiful settings.

Ian Hawkins, General Manager, Aberdeen, National Trust for Scotland said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time to join the Trust, particularly following the launch of Nature, Beauty & Heritage for Everyone and the big ambitions we have for the next ten years.

"With a range of vacancies at our Drum Castle, Leith Hall, Fyvie Castle and more, there is always something new to uncover and no two days are ever the same.

“With opportunities ranging from Gardener to Estate worker, there are so many different ways to play a part in sharing the stories of our rich heritage with visitors from all over the world, all while preserving it to ensure it’s there for future generations to discover."

He added: “We are looking for people who are passionate about improving the lives of others through access to Scotland’s nature, beauty and heritage, and who want to get up and head to a job they love every day with a team who share their enthusiasm.”

For more information on the National Trust for Scotland and the vacancies that are available across Aberdeenshire, visit www.nts.org.uk/careers.