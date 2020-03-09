New bailer for Wood RecyclAbility

A new bailer has been delivered to local social enterprise, Wood RecyclAbility.

The new equipment comes as they begin to recycle plastic and offer more opportunities to adults with learning disabilities.

Wood RecyclAbility provides practical work experience and training to people with additional support needs in Ellon and has been based locally for 22 years.

The social enterprise currently makes a range of products such as bird tables, planters and garden benches from waste wood.

The organisation has now purchased new equipment to diversify their work recycling rigid plastic for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire- preventing it from going to landfill.

This comes after a fundraising campaign launched late last year by the constituency MSP for Aberdeenshire East, Gillian Martin.

Welcoming the news, the Aberdeenshire East MSP said: “This is incredibly good news for a well-deserving social enterprise.

“People and businesses have been tremendously generous and been moved by the work Wood RecyclAbility do locally.

“Not only will this bailer be transformational for the environment as we see plastic being recycled closer to home, but it will also unlock even more opportunities for people with additional support needs in our communities to gain practical life experience.

“This is a social enterprise with big ambitions and this result is testament to the amazing work of Brian and his team, and of course the public’s generosity of spirit.”

Since opening in 1997, the organisation has prevented over 30,000 tons of waste wood from going to landfill.

Brian Reid, Operations Manager at Wood RecyclAbility said: “I am delighted that we have our new bailer and we are now ready to begin recycling plastic for the North-east.

“Wood RecyclAbility appreciates all the help we have received since launching this fundraising campaign.

“We are looking forward to achieving our growth plans with this new acquisition.”