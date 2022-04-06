New care home leaves Inverurie for Falkland Islands

The sections were constructed at Scotframe in Inverurie

The facility, commissioned by the Falklands Islands Government through their partner, RSK Falkland Islands Limited, will be constructed 8,000 miles away in the capital Stanley, where it will form the Island’s first purpose-built assisted living facility for vulnerable residents.

The single-storey building comprises one and two-bedroom units, as well as single bed, short-term accommodation, and it is just the latest project for Scotframe in the South Atlantic.

The company has already supplied 120 housing units, a combined library and training centre, as well as classrooms for the Island’s nursery and it is a top choice with self-builders who choose to construct their own homes in the Falkland Islands.

The facility, which will be known as Tussac House, has been fabricated using Scotframe’s Valutherm+ wall panels, which deliver exceptional standards of thermal efficiency.

It will feature a cinema/activity room, cafe, and beauty salon, as well as a fully fitted commercial kitchen to serve Tussac House residents, the local hospital and prison.

The facility will be constructed on a coastal location, with views across Stanley Harbour.

Ruairidh Brown, Design Project Manager, Scotframe, said: “We have a long association of working with the Falkland Islands, but this is an exciting new project, and we are delighted that they have chosen Scotframe to supply such a key facility.

"The robustness of a Scotframe build and the energy efficiency of our Valutherm+ wall panels will play an important part in ensuring that Tussac House provides a comfortable home for those Falkland Islands residents who will now benefit from assisted living.”

The care home will be shipped from the UK to Montevideo, and then onwards to Stanley in a journey that will take almost five weeks.

Further shipments will be made later this year, with initial construction scheduled to begin this month.