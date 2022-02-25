New director appointments at ANM Group

Retiring ANM Group Chairman, Peter Watson

The appointments are made after an extensive recruitment process, and are confirmed alongside the news that the Group’s Chairman, Pete Watson, and one of the longstanding board Directors, Tom Johnston, are set to retire from the board after many years of service to the Co-op. Both will step down at the Group’s AGM in April.

Retiring ANM Group Chairman, Peter Watson said: “It has been a privilege to serve on the board and to be Chairman of ANM for the last five years. I believe now is the right time for me to stand aside and ensure new talent has the opportunity to come forward.

"Over the years of my board service, we have faced and dealt with many challenges, but the experience has been one which I have hugely enjoyed.

"With the Group in such a strong position to develop exciting plans and given the focus of our ambitious and very able Executive Team and board, the future looks bright.

"I’d like to thank Vice Chairman Mike Macaulay for his support over the years and wish the board good fortune going forward.

"I look forward to continuing to support the Group in the future and will continue to be a regular mart attender!”

Outgoing Deputy Vice Chairman, Tom Johnston said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the board, it has provided me the opportunity to work with some great people and contribute to the success of the business.

"With ANM having such deep community roots here in the North East, it has been a pleasure over the past 11 years, and to support my home community’s rural economy in doing so.

"This co-operative will go from strength to strength, always working in its members’ best interests.

Ian Sim and Keith Walker are being immediately co-opted, taking their places at the March board meeting, whilst Mark Gall will join the Board at its May meeting.

The three new board members bring with them a wealth of industry and commercial experience to support the ambitious growth plans for the auction business.

Grant Rogerson, Chief Executive of ANM Group added: “I want to thank Pete and Tom for their support and counsel over the years which has helped build our current position of strength.”

“They leave with the Group in a very positive position, with a strong, diverse team and a robust and ambitious strategy, and I am very optimistic about the future.

"Our new Non-Executive director appointments, drawing on their diversified experiences, will make a great contribution to the business at a time of opportunity and growth for the Group.

Jane Mitchell, a continuing board member, said: “The entire board will be delighted to welcome Mark, Ian and Keith, who will bring with them exceptional experience, and great insights into the challenges and opportunities which lie ahead for the entire Group.