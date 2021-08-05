New pet supplies store opens in Ellon

The Pet Stop owner Shona Dempster opened her store (inset) at the weekend.

The Pet Stop at 21 Market Street, opened at the weekend and since it has been some time since there was a similar shop in the town, it’s a very welcome addition.

Owner Shona Dempster came up with the idea for the store after discovering her own dog was allergic to chicken, turkey and beef and decided to start her own business specialising in pet food and treats for animals with allergies.

The Pet Stop has been a regular at Farmer’s Markets across the north east including Alford, Peterhead, Chapleton and Milton of Crathes in Banchory, and fundraising events.

And now Shona is delighted that her hard work has finally paid off and the store is now open.

She said: “It’s good to finally be open. The first day was great. We had a visit from the Paw Pals Walking Group ladies section. They popped in mid afternoon and the car park was filled with ladies and dogs!

“I looked at premises in Inverurie and even across in Westhill, but there are already similiar stores there. I then looked at Ellon and thought it had something missing and opening The Pet Stop there would be ideal.”

The store is a little bit different than other shops – it is fitted out with pallets, upcycled furniture with environmental considerations in the products stocked where possible.

Shona has a passion for shopping local and has been collecting feedback from customers to supply their pet needs rather than having them travel further afield Aberdeen or other areas.

Shona explained: “At the moment I’m selling stuff from farmer’s markets and I’m taking suggestions from customers and acting on them.

"I’ve found that different areas have their own buying patterns, so I’m getting customer’s feedback about what they are needing.

"I want to keep it as local as much as possible and try to keep people in Ellon and promote the town because there is so much to see and do here.”

You can find The Pet Stop at 21 Market Street and a delivery service is also available.