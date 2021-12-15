No plans to reverse closure of Ellon TSB branch

The Ellon branch will close in April next year as planned.

Mr Thomson and Ms Martin sought a meeting with the bank after it announced it would be pulling out of Ellon on April 19, 2022.

The MP and MSP sought a review of the closure decision but Mr Gray confirmed the bank has no plans to reverse its decision, pointing to the reduced footfall for the reason behind the closure. Other matters raised included the possibility of a ‘pop-up’ service and the future use of the bank building.

Richard Thomson MP said: “Plans to close the TSB branch in Ellon will be a blow for those customers directly affected in the area.

“While I was pleased the bank met with us to discuss their plans for Ellon, it was clear that they are determined to press ahead with the closure of the local branch. I am becoming increasingly convinced that the answer to this wholesale withdrawal of banks from local communities is shared banking hubs. Pilot schemes are underway and seem to be showing some promise and this is certainly something which should be considered.”

”The UK Government needs to keep on top of the rolling closures of high street banks in the North-east and throughout the country and what this means for citizens and businesses outside of the major cities.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin added: “TSB tell me that customers are changing the way they bank and that the majority are now using online or telephone banking, and that changes in banking behaviour have been accelerated due to the pandemic. However, I remain concerned about the impact closure will have on those who aren’t able to bank online or don’t have access to digital banking – there’s a real danger that banks are leaving many of their customers behind.