North-east apprentice forges pathway to energy career with SengS

Callum Turnbull (left) with David Benison, managing director at SengS.

Engineering solutions business SengS is currently supporting Callum Turnbull through his graduate apprenticeship at Robert Gordon University (RGU).

The Ellon-based firm, part of integrated manufacturing specialist Pryme Group, provides engineering, testing, control and hydraulic systems, and tooling to the oil and gas, aerospace and defence industries, among others.

While in his fifth year at Ellon Academy, Callum first arrived at SengS as part of a foundation apprenticeship in Mechanical Engineering, organised by North East Scotland College (NESCol). Once the placement finished, Callum kept coming back to continue his learning, such was his interest in the industry and the work involved.

Two years later, Callum, now 18, is combining his role as apprentice mechanical technician with a degree in Instrumentation, Measurement and Control Engineering at RGU. Currently approaching the end of his first year, he is on course to achieve an HND, which will then be complemented by an honours degree when the four-year course finishes.

Callum said: “I’ve been fortunate to gain hands-on experience and had an introduction to all aspects of the company, such as engineering and testing.

“The company has been really supportive in terms of giving me time and a quiet space to concentrate on my coursework and complete assignments. I’m really grateful to the team here for their encouragement, as well as making sure that my coursework is relevant to what I’m doing in the workshop that week.

David Benison, managing director at SengS, also acts as Callum’s mentor and verifies that relevant coursework has been completed.