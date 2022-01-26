North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards return in 2022

The 2022 North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards have launched with two new categories reflecting the fast-evolving industry.

The additional awards – E-commerce Success and Operational Excellence – will celebrate innovative businesses that have developed digital routes to market and grown their online sales and highlight significant gains in productivity and sustainability achieved through process change, digital transformation, advanced manufacturing and low-carbon production.

The 2022 Awards comprise of 12 categories overall, ranging from Best New Product (Emerging Business) to Best Distilled Product. They are open to food and drink producers based in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray and are free to enter.

Rachel Gambro, Food Tourism Ambassador for Aberdeenshire and Awards judge with Jan Leatham, Tourism & Hospitality Manager at Lost Loch Spirits Ltd, pictured at Lost Loch Distillery, 2020 winner of the Best Food & Drink Tourism Experience. Photo credit: Karen Murray, First Pix.

Delivered in partnership by Opportunity North East (ONE) and Aberdeenshire Council, the Awards showcase the products and achievements of food and drink producers in the region of all sizes and at all stages.

The sector employs more than 22,000 people in north east Scotland and turns over more than £2.2 billion a year. Opportunity North East’s action and investment with industry and partners aims to put the region at the forefront of low-carbon, sustainable food and drink production, premium market development, and product and process innovation.

Stanley Morrice, chair of the food, drink and agriculture board at Opportunity North East, said: “Our region is synonymous with premium food and drink from land and sea. Agile, enterprising and innovative food and drink businesses – from industry leaders to scaling businesses and ambitious new starts – have brought new products to market and grown their sales, connected with customers and consumers via new channels, and enhanced their low-carbon production to contribute to net-zero targets over the past two years.

“The 2022 Awards are a great chance for businesses to demonstrate how they have successfully addressed the opportunities and challenges of the fast-changing food and drink market. We look forward to sharing some of the producers’ success stories with the sector and wider community and marking the contribution made by everyone who works in the industry.”

Cllr Peter Argyle, Deputy Leader and chair of the Aberdeenshire Council Infrastructure Services Committee said: “Food and drink is such an important and growing area of our diversifying local economy and it’s great to see these awards return for 2022.

“Businesses across the region are leading the way in terms of innovation, sustainability and technology so it’s important to encourage and promote that to the wider industry, to share ideas and best practice, further strengthening our leadership in the sector. Food and drink manufacturing and production are key growth areas and we are happy to be able to partner with ONE again to recognise particular successes in the industry and increase the profile of Aberdeenshire producers, coming from an area with real talent and significant successes to celebrate.”

Rachel Gambro, one of Scotland’s Regional Food Tourism Ambassadors and judge of the Best Food & Drink Tourism Experience category, added: “I am delighted to undertake the role of Ambassador for the region and am very much looking forward to seeing the range of brilliant work that will be submitted to the Awards this year.”