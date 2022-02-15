Peterson certifies a further five sites as carbon neutral

Kintore is one of sites certified as carbon neutral.

The sites are located in Scotland and the Middle East and include Torry Marine Base, Altens, Kintore, Dales and Qatar operations.

Keith Dawson, HSEQ Director at Peterson, said: “We are pleased to certify a further five sites which brings us closer to achieving our ambition of reaching carbon neutral status across all 27 sites by the end of the year.”

The Edzell facility was the first site to be certified as carbon neutral earlier in 2021 and plans are well-underway to achieve the same milestone for the remaining 21 sites, enabling Peterson to achieve carbon neutral status globally.

Some of Peterson’s initiatives include the use of increased electric forklift trucks replacing existing diesel trucks, the use of environmentally friendly fuels in cranes and trucks, the purchase of new electric vans with zero tail pipe emissions, and the use of advanced technologies to achieve optimal planning into the supply chain to minimise the movement of goods across locations.

A new staff initiative has also been introduced as part of Peterson’s net zero framework by joining the Pawprint pioneer programme – an online tool and app, which allow users to measure, understand and reduce their carbon footprint.