Phil Anderson Financial Services named as 2022 Elevator Awards finalists

The firm of independent financial advisors have been shortlisted along with Sport Aberdeen and The Habitat People for the Community Impact Award sponsored by Maybe.

For over 20 years, The Elevator Awards have been celebrating and encouraging business success, entrepreneurial excellence and outstanding community-driven initiatives, supporting Scotland’s vision of becoming a world-leading entrepreneurial and innovative society.

A springboard for growth; many finalists and winners have gone on to become successful national and international players in their specific sector.

Award categories include: New Start of the Year, Business Success Under 5 Years, Business Success Over 5 Years, Innovation of the Year, Community Impact Award, Spirit of Enterprise, Entrepreneur of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award.

The gala awards dinner will be held at Ardoe House Hotel, Aberdeen on Thursday, June 23.

Commenting on being named a finalist Phil Anderson, Managing Director at Phil Anderson Financial Services said: “It is great to see local firms that have exemplified putting the customer and their local community at the heart of everything they do, rewarded by making this shortlist.

"I am very proud of everything my firm has achieved over the last year in our local community.

"We donated a trips to Lapland to one of the local schools in Ellon and we have agreed to be the main sponsor for this year’s Peterhead Hogmanay Bash.”

Mr Anderson added: "We love giving back to our local community and I feel very lucky to have such a great team in place and such great clients.”

Phil Anderson Financial Services was set up by Phil Anderson with the vision to be the number one financial advisory firm in the North and North East of Scotland.

In 2018 they won in the “Staff Matter” category at the Aberdeen & Grampian Northern Star Awards.