Phil Anderson Financial Services scoops national employer award

The team at Phil Anderson Financial Services. (Picture by Michal Wachucik/Abermedia)

The Ellon-based company, which now has a headcount of 19 staff across its offices, is the only Scottish financial advisory firm to win the elite accolade. The winning firms were announced at a glittering event held at The Brewery in London earlier this week.

The Professional Adviser award is the latest recognition of the company’s strong track record in supporting and developing their team, following on from the Staff Matters award in the Northern Star Business Awards in 2018.

Phil Anderson, the firm’s founder and MD, welcomed the accolade.

He said: “This is a really significant award for us to win, as it is judged solely on the feedback of employees. It’s also a real honour to have won in the first year we have been eligible to enter.

“My team completed questionnaires asking for details on employee benefits, opportunities for career progression, and the general working environment.

"Supporting, developing and looking after our staff always has been, and always will be, a core element of our business ethos.

"We have supported team members to complete their professional advisory exams in both financial and mentoring terms.

"We also reward staff with bonuses and perks wherever possible – they work so hard that it’s only right their diligence and specialist skills are rewarded.

"I’m always gratified and humbled to know that my team enjoy working for the company, but for this to be recognised on a national level is the icing on the cake!”

Phil Anderson Financial Services recently expanded into Yorkshire following a record year, achieving a turnover of £1.42million, a 29 per cent increase from 2020 and their best financial performance since launching in 2010.