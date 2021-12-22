Phil Anderson Financial Services secures Skipton Building Society award for Aberdeen charity

Phil Anderson Financial helped secure £1000 for Cyrenians.

Skipton Building Society launched the Community Giving Awards in 2019, with the aim of awarding donations to 40 charities every year which provide support to the most vulnerable and socially excluded groups in society.

Phil Anderson, the founder and managing director of Phil Anderson Financial Services nominated the charity, which supports vulnerable people in Aberdeen city who are experiencing trauma, addiction, homelessness and isolation.

Phil Anderson Financial Services matched Skipton Building Society’s donation, and presented Aberdeen Cyrenians with an additional £1,000, bringing their donation total to £2,000.

Phil said: “I’m delighted my nomination for Aberdeen Cyrenians was selected by Skipton Building Society.

"It is great to help a charity who look after the most vulnerable people in our region, and it’s particularly gratifying to be able to give a little back, especially this time of year. We hope the donation helps Aberdeen Cyrenians to continue their excellent work within Aberdeen city.”