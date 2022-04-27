Plans for new takeaway in Ellon are put on hold

Mr Gorkem Gorur had applied to Aberdeenshire Council in a bid to change part of the Greens of Ellon shop into a hot food outlet.

The unit, located in The Square, was created during the refurbishment of the former Costcutter store after it was taken on by Eros Retail in 2019.

Members of the Formartine area committee considered the application on Tuesday this week but delayed their decision amid mystery over what sort of takeaway it will become.

Members also said they wanted more information on the outlet’s opening hours, litter and accessibility.

Councillor Gillian Owen had suggested members carry out a site visit.

However due to the upcoming local election the committee were advised they could only defer the application and a site visit could be raised again at a future meeting.

She said: “I’ve asked for a site visit because it is a constricted road and the junction outside Greens is not a simple one.

“I think people would benefit from actually seeing on site the landscape that there is in and around that particular area.”

Agent Michael Ritchie addressed the committee and said the proposal would “increase footfall in the centre, be an employment opportunity and also increase the food choice available in the area”.

He added: “In our opinion it is a welcome development in the fact that it is taking part of the building which is no longer needed and giving it a use that is suitable.”

Following discussions a vote was held with eight councillors to three backing a deferral for more information.

The application will go before the Formartine area committee again at a future date.

If the plan is given the go-ahead the new takeaway would feature counter space, a kitchen area and a customer waiting area.

Prior to Tuesday’s meeting eight residents wrote to the local authority to object to the plan.

Objectors raised concerns about litter, odour and road safety while some said Ellon has enough fast food outlets as it is.

Fiona Mills said the town needed “the type of retail that will keep shoppers in Ellon. Small businesses and market traders with a variety of goods rather than yet another takeaway.

“Make Ellon somewhere to be proud of visiting and being a part of, not the super fast food takeaway highway, litter strewn, bird messed, lack of no fee parking that is has become.”

David Brown raised worries about potential accidents in the area.

He said: “Where the premises is located is a hazard pinch point with road traffic coming from several directions, which could increase the risk of accidents given there would be increased numbers of people visiting the premise and having to cross roads to access their vehicles in the nearby car parks.”