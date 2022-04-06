Potterton Postmistress departs after serving the community for three decades

Marion Bruce is retiring after 33 years of service.

Marion opened the Potterton branch in Aberdeenshire in 1989, within the convenience store her parents founded more than 30 years earlier.

She said: “It was busy, because we had a lot of oil related workers in the village from all over the country - and the world, really. The area manager was surprised we had so much international mail coming through for such a small village!”

Marion said the job had changed a lot over the years, having initially opened as a community branch for two hours a day, twice a week: “We’re still busy, but with a different type of business. More banking, Drop & Go, and a lot of eBay. It’s different from the early days when we started with the pension books and such like.”

Marion with team member Fiona

Marion has enjoyed being in-store as a friendly face, especially for her older customers.

She added: "You tend to know the majority of your customers here. We know most of our locals and are blessed to consider many of them friends."

She said the decision to close was not an easy one, but as she runs the store adjacent to her own home, selling would require her to move: “I’m going to retire and spend time with my grandchildren who live in the village too – before they’re too old and they don’t want their granny!”

Area Manager Greg Blackmore said: “I know the community will miss being served by Marion. On behalf of the organisation, I want to say a huge thank you and wish her the best for her well-earned retirement.”