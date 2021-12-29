Praise for colleague at Eros stores

The Nisa store in Ellon.

Eros Stores are located in Inverurie and Ellon.

Harris Aslam, Managing Director at Eros Retail, said: “This has been another tumultuous year for all of our customers, suppliers and teams though particularly for our colleagues on the front line, having worked tirelessly and continuously gone above and beyond for our local communities.

“The commitment, support, customer service as well as team and community spirit shown by colleagues during the pandemic has been heart-warming to say the least.

“As a gesture of appreciation and to further our enormous thank you to colleagues, we are delighted to be sharing a bonus this Christmas with all colleagues employed by Eros Retail to the equivalent of one day’s pay.”

“To everyone involved in the truly essential role of keeping the nation fed, the entire team at Eros Retail wish thank you!

"Wishing all colleagues, customers, suppliers and families a very Merry Christmas and all the best for 2022 when it comes!”

Eros Retail are a Scottish based brand of award-winning convenience stores (operating under the Greens and Nisa brands, having won various accolades including Grocer Gold Independent Retail Chain of the Year 2018 and being Finalists in 2019.