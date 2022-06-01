Prime and cast ring continues to thrive at Thainstone

Marts' Thainstone Centre records were smashed for both cows and bulls.

With a total of 1317 cast cows and bulls changing hands over the four weekly sales, it was the third sale of the month where a tremendous entry of 539 head of cattle sold through the one ring, believed to be the largest number sold through this sale ring since 1992.

On the same day, a new centre record of £2580 was paid on two occasions for cast cows, firstly for a 1000kg Limousin cross from Tewel, Stonehaven, and a 928kg Limousin from Tocherford, Wartle.

Another centre record was smashed at Thainstone in May when an Aberdeen-Angus scaling 1158kg from Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar, realised £2490, followed closely behind at £2410 for a pure Charolais cow weighing 1006kg from South Mains of Tillymorgan, Insch.

Dairy cows have been selling at strong rates, topping at £1970 for a 944kg Fleckvieh from Flottertson House, Sandwick.

Among the bulls on May 19, 25 head sold to average a staggering £2053.30, with a record price of £2880 paid for a 1380kg Charolais from Mains of Auchriachan, Tomintoul, and the same paid for a 1156kg Limousin from Mid Fleenas, Nairn, on a previous week.

Prime cattle have also been trading well, with 297 head sold throughout the month of May. Trade has been particularly strong for handy weight heifers, with many selling in excess of 260p per kg.

The last sale of the month saw trade on the day peak at 284p per kg for a Limousin cross heifer from Mains of Kindrought, Strichen.

Tim McDonald, prime and cull cattle manager for Aberdeen and Northern Marts, said: "There has been good demand from the south and across the UK, with processing meat from Britain heading into continental Europe.

"At present, the average cow at Thainstone is trading £300 per head dearer than that of last year.