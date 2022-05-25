£2m project to build world-leading decommissioning test facility

The portable onshore test facility – known as a Barrier Qualification Test Chamber – will be built by Ellon-based engineering firm SengS, a Pryme Group company, and based at the NDC in Newburgh.

As well as directly benefiting the local economy through the construction and operation phase, it will also enable the development of a national research cluster in the field, involving local companies and organisations.

It will be used by technology developers to trial new techniques that could significantly reduce the costs and risks involved in deploying new techniques for sealing wells.

The £2million project is being headed by the National Decommissioning Centre (NDC)

The project is funded by the Scottish Government’s Decommissioning Challenge fund via the Net Zero Technology Centre, which along with the University of Aberdeen is a partner in the NDC.

Dr Sergi Arnau, who is leading the project at the NDC, said: “The Barrier Qualification Test Chamber will significantly reduce the cost and risks associated with testing and qualifying new plugging and abandonment techniques and allow for the removal and analysis of the plugs, which is impossible through normal, offshore testing.

“Not only this, but the techniques developed and proved by this new facility will be directly exportable to basins around the world, underlining its potential on a global scale.”

NDC Director Professor Richard Neilson, from the University of Aberdeen, is a co-investigator in the project.

He said: “While the short-term benefits of the project are clear, in the long term it will stimulate the creation of a cluster that will benefit industry and academic research in the north-east of Scotland and beyond.

“The NDC is ideally placed to host this equipment given the strength of our in-house expertise and proximity to the North Sea, as well as the availability of other complementary testing equipment providing a one-stop shop for solutions.”

Roger Esson, Head of Industry and Partner Network at the Net Zero Technology Centre, added: “We are proud to support the barrier qualification chamber project which will lower the cost and accelerate the pace of well P&A through efficient testing in a safe environment.