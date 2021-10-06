PTS Services Ltd named as strip sponsors of Formartine United 2007s
Formartine United 2007s recently welcomed Steve Ord along to meet the boys so he could officially hand the strip over from PTS services who are kindly sponsoring the team for the 2021/2022 season.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 8:16 am
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 8:16 am
Tom McNeill, who manages the team, said: “The boys, parents and coaches are extremely thankful for Steve’s generosity.”
The team will be heading to Blackpool for their first ever tournament in April next year and are looking for fresh fundraising help or sponsorship. If you can help out, visit www.facebook.com/Formartine-United-YFC-2007s
Based in Ellon, PTS Services Ltd is a specialised company providing a range of electrical and hydraulic systems services.