Reassurances given by Post Office bosses over closure

The Post Office is due to close on January 31.

Concerns were raised by MP Richard Thomson about the potential for Inverurie town centre to be left without Post Office services during the period when a new Postmaster is sought.

The SNP MP wrote to Post Office management after they confirmed to him that Inverurie Post Office will close on 31 January.

The closure has been prompted by the resignation of the Postmaster and withdrawal of the current premises for Post Office use. It is hoped that the closure will only be a temporary measure while another operator and premises are found.

Richard Thomson MP said: “I am reassured that Post Office management recognise the situation which will see the largest town in Gordon constituency potentially left without post office services while a replacement Postmaster and premises are found.

“The Post Office have confirmed they are actively looking at both short-term and long-term solutions which gives me encouragement that there will hopefully be no gap in service provision.

"I know in other areas similarly affected that temporary services have been set-up in public buildings so I would expect that – if required – Inverurie should receive no less.

“In the meantime, this presents an opportunity for a local business to become the heart of the town centre by becoming the next host of the Post Office.

Mr Thomson added: “I would once again urge anyone who is interested in finding out more to get in contact with me.”

In his response to Mr Thomson, Post Office External Affairs Manager Mark Gibson said: “We share your concern about the upcoming closure and I can assure you that we are doing all in our power to get services reinstated.

"We fully understand the important role a Post Office plays and the inconvenience caused when it closes. We are actively looking to see what can be done both in the short term and longer-term, with regards to providing services in Inverurie.”