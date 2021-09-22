Rowlands pharmacy opens new flagship pharmacy in Ellon

From left: Diane Bates, Regional leader at Rowlands Pharmacy; Carlene Green, Pharmacy manager and Linda Thompson

To celebrate the opening, long term, loyal customer and previous employee, Linda Thompson paid a visit to meet with Carlene and her team and cut the ribbon.

Open six days a week, Rowlands Ellon is committed to improving the health and wellbeing of the local community and will offer convenient access to a broad range of services to meet the varying needs of customers.

The pharmacy team will be on hand to offer advice, treatment or referral to other healthcare teams where required.

Specialist services will include access to an automated 24-hour prescription collection point – ‘PharmaSelf’ – giving customers added flexibility and convenience, allowing them to collect their prescriptions at a time that suits them.

Flu and pneumococcal vaccinations are available as part of a wider service portfolio which provides customers with expert advice for treating minor ailments as part of the Pharmacy First scheme.

The self-service SiSU Health Station available in store now, is easy to use and offers a free Health Check; measuring BMI, Blood Pressure and Body Fat in less than five minutes. Users have access to a free online health dashboard where they can then track their progress and access free health improvement plans and programs online or receive healthy living advice from the pharmacy team.

Pharmacy manager, Carlene said: “It’s really exciting to be able to welcome customers into our new-look, pharmacy. We look forward to meeting customers over the coming weeks and months helping them and their families with all the everyday healthcare advice and guidance they need. We’re fortunate to be centrally located in the town making the pharmacy convenient and accessible to all.”