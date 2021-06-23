Royal Warrant double success for Perfectshine

From left: Marcin Janos, Operations Manager at Perfectshine, Steve Kennedy, Managing Director at Perfectshine; Stewart Gardiner, Commercial Director at Perfectshine and Sandy Manson, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Aberdeenshire.

The business has been granted two Royal Warrants to formally acknowledge the window cleaning services it supplies to two Royal Households – the only UK firm to receive two such seals of approval in 2021.

A Royal Warrant of Appointment from Her Majesty The Queen and a Royal Warrant of Appointment from His Royal Highness The Prince Of Wales, Duke of Rothesay, have been granted.

The Royal Warrants will be proudly displayed at the company’s Blackburn office and on all 13 Perfectshine vans.

Steve Kennedy, MD of Perfectshine, said: “It’s such a tremendous honour to be granted two Royal Warrants and is a great testament to the dedication and pride our entire team take in the of quality of their work and service.

“Everyone at Perfectshine has played their part in our business earning this wonderful recognition and I want to pay tribute to them for their hard work and commitment.”

Sandy Manson, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant in Aberdeenshire, said: “I was delighted to learn that Perfectshine has received two Royal Warrants and I congratulate everyone involved in the business for achieving such special recognition.

“Perfectshine is a great example of the many high quality and progressive businesses who are based in Aberdeenshire and who play such an important role in strengthening our local economy.”

Perfectshine primarily operates in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire areas, but also has contracts in the Highlands, Tayside and the Central Belt. The company provides window, gutter and cladding cleaning as well as power washing services to commercial and residential clients.

Its customers include energy companies, professional services firms, commercial property management companies, national organisations and third-sector enterprises, as well as private residences.