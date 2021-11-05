RSABI appoints new Case Officer for North East Scotland

Shona Milne is the new full-time case officer in the North East of Scotland. (Photo: Anthony Hibbert)

She will be responsible for delivering RSABI’s package of emotional, practical and financial support to new and existing clients in the North East, as well as raising awareness of RSABI’s services.

Shona grew up in rural Aberdeenshire, spending her early years living on farms where her dad worked before he made the move into haulage. She completed a degree in Law followed by a Post Graduate Diploma at the University of Aberdeen.

Shona’s career has included working for grain companies, working as a welfare rights officer with the local authority, 18 years managing Aberdeenshire Care & Repair Service and latterly five years with the Department of Work and Pensions. During this time, she was also involved in the family haulage business, including the role of Dangerous Goods Safety Advisor. Outside of work, Shona volunteers with a local Community Park.

Shona said: “I have spent much of my working life providing support and advice to individuals in their time of need, and I am passionate about everyone having access to the assistance that is available for them to improve their situation.