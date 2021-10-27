Silver award for Marshall Farm and Farm Shop

The Marshall family won silver at the British Farming Awards 2021.

The farming community came together in their hundreds last week as 18 winners of the British Farming Awards were announced.

The Marshall family of the Marshall Farms and Farm Shop, won silver in the Family Farming Business of the Year category (Sponsored by Morrisons).

Marshall Farms and farm shop is run by Kenneth and Moira Marshall and their three daughters, Christine, Julie and Shona, and is very much a diversified business with family at its core.

The farming enterprise has grown substantially over the years and now extends more than 1,000 hectares running a 500-cow beef herd, a flock of 1,000 ewes, 320ha of barley, of which 70 per cent is processed for malting, plus 12ha of their own potatoes and a mixture of vegetables for retailing in the farm shop.

There is also a 100-head Aberdeen-Angus herd to supply beef specifically for the farm shop and restaurant.

Now in its ninth year, the awards celebrated innovative, determined and extraordinary farmers across all sectors, along with the diversity and adaptability of the UK’s farming community, no matter the size or scale of their businesses.

Alongside farming’s core sectors, including dairy, beef, sheep, arable and machinery, there was also recognition for students, family farms, sustainable businesses, new entrants, new agri-technology and the huge number of diversifications, which are now so crucial to many businesses.

Sophie Throup, Morrisons head of agriculture, fisheries and sustainable sourcing, reflected on what has been ‘a monumental time’ for the agricultural industry.

She said: “The last 18 months have challenged us as a farming and food sector like never before. It is therefore even more important to have the chance to stop, reflect and celebrate some of the amazing innovation, care, best practice and creativity these British farming champions embody.