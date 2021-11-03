SNIPEF honours the rising stars of the industry

In a recognition of the hard work and determination it takes to achieve the status of a qualified plumber, the campaigning trade association has honoured 13 apprentices from the 12 colleges in Scotland in which they study their craft.

Tullos Training Ltd picked out Dylan Faskin, who is in his second year at Inverurie-based MFS Plumbing & Heating to receive recognition at the awards.

Each winner received a £100 value voucher.

Fiona Hodgson, Chief Executive of SNIPEF, said: “The industry has always been very aware that its future lies in the skill and dedication of the people who are embarking on their careers at this turbulent time.

“This is a great tribute to employers in particular, for the faith they have demonstrated in our people, but also to the apprentices themselves, the colleges which nurture their ambitions and the organisations such as SNIPEF which wholeheartedly support them.”