Stewart Travel opens larger agency premises in Inverurie

The new store opened last month.

Stewart Travel has been operating in the town since 2014 and the company has just relocated to a much larger unit in a more prominent position in the town at 15 Market Street.

The premises now play host to the only remaining travel agency in Inverurie.

Store manager Catherine McGunnigle said: “Clearly, this has been an unprecedented difficult time for business, particularly the travel industry.

"But we have an incredibly loyal client base and customers keep returning to us year after year.

“While many travel and other retail businesses have sadly been unable to sustain themselves through the crisis we have had the support of our clients who have continued to book and that has helped give us the confidence to make this investment in the new store which provides a much better environment for both customers and staff.”

The new store opened its doors on Monday, July 19 and Catherine reports that business has been brisk with a mixture of new and returning customers visiting the store.

Stewart Travel has a total of 12 stores including Glasgow City, Glasgow Forge, Ayr, Prestwick, Troon, Irvine, Kilmarnock, Paisley, Bishopbriggs, Helensburgh, Inverurie and Belfast and is part of the Glasgow-based Brooklyn Travel Holdings.