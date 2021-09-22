Success for Ellon and Inverurie restaurants at Scotland Asian Restaurant Awards

Chairman of the Asian Catering Federation Yawar Khan and Samantha Simmonds

The winners of the annual awards were announced by broadcast presenter Samantha Simmonds at a glittering award ceremony in Edinburgh in partnership with Just Eat.

Ellon's Nazma Tandoori and Rajpoot Indian in Inverurie were joint winners of the Best Asian Restaurant Aberdeenshire.

Over 50 Asian restaurants were shortlisted, nominated online by the public and narrowed down to just a small number of winners recognising the best Asian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Nepalese restaurants and takeaways in the country.

Organised by the Asian Catering Federation, the awards have become a pinnacle for uniting the Asian restaurant industry in achieving recognition for innovative vision and exceptional food.

New this year, were the Community Hero Awards and the Best Service Award recognising those individuals who have shown outstanding commitment to the industry since the pandemic began.

Asian Catering Federation Chairman Yawar Khan said: “ I would like to thank all our sponsors, supporters and members who have made these awards possible. The Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards are a key event for our industry.

"Not only do they celebrate the excellence of Asian and Oriental restaurants in Scotland, but they also recognise the significant contribution our industry makes to the economy and the hardworking people in our food industry.”

Andrew Kenny, Managing Director of Just Eat UK, Headline sponsors of the awards said: “Just Eat has worked closely with the Asian Catering Federation for a number of years.

"As we begin to recover from the pandemic, I’m delighted to celebrate our partnership by helping to recognise the fantastic achievements of those in our industry who have worked tirelessly through the last 18 months and continue to do so.”