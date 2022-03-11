Team Bett takes overall honours in Royal Northern Spring Show at Thainstone

The overall champion was this a Welsh-bred Limousin cross heifer from Stewart and Lynsey Bett, Newmill Farmhouse, Fallin. She will be kept for further showing in the summer. (Photo: Anne MacPherson)

Held in conjunction with Aberdeen and Northern Marts, and sponsored by Northlink Ferries, the pre-sale show was judged by David Blair, of Littleinch, Balmerino, Newport-on-Tay.

Mr Blair’s champion was a Welsh-bred Limousin cross heifer from Stewart and Lynsey Bett, Newmill Farmhouse, Fallin, Stirling. Scaling 434kg, this May 2021-born calf was bred by WP Hughes, Fferam Uchaf, Llanbabo, Llanddeursant and is sired by Pabo Oldspice. She will be kept for further showing in the summer.

The top price in the sale at £3600 went to the McConachie family’s 11-month-old Limousin cross heifer from Lethendry, Cromdale, Grantown-on-Spey. Weighing 480kg, she was bred by R Martyn, Wester Bleaton, and sold south with Mike and Melanie Alford, Staplegrove Mills, Staplegrove, Taunton.

The reserve chamoion was this 10-month-old British Blue cross heifer from Lethendry, Cromdale, Grantown-on-Spey. (Photo: Anne MacPherson).

The same home also received £2700 from Backmuir Livestock for the reserve champion heifer. This was a home-bred, 10-month-old British Blue cross heifer scaling 400kg and sired by a cross-bred bull.

Next best, at £3000, was a first prize Aberdeen-Angus cross British Blue heifer from father and son duo David and Neil Work, Mains of Dumbreck, Udny, Ellon. Selling to Wilson Peters, Cuilt Farmhouse, Monzie, Crieff, was a home-bred, nine-month-old heifer by Sebay Jacobite.

Cameron Hunter, West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Insch, received £2200 for a 12-month-old Charolais cross heifer bred by Kincraigie Farms. This heifer scaled 448kg and stood first in its class, before selling to the judge Mr Blair.

Balfour Baillie, Sebay View, Tankerness, Orkney, sold to £2100 for a home-bred 12-month-old Limousin cross heifer. Selling to Craig Malone, Pitcairn, Fife, this one is by Mystyle Nowmister.

Garry Patterson's bull achieved the top price at the spring show. (Photo: Anne MacPherson)

Balfour’s father, Jim Baillie, Sebay, sold a home-bred, 11-month-old Limousin cross heifer for £2000 to Backmuir Livestock. This one is by Gunnerfleet Noble.

Two other calves sold with a £2000 price tag included a nine-month-old Limousin cross heifer from Lethendry, which stood second in its class, before being sold to Cairness Ltd, Home Farm Cairness, Fraserburgh.

Matching that price of £2000 was a second prize bullock from Jack Hendry, Craibstone Farm, Deskford, Cullen. Selling to Tommy Linklater, Stonlea, Stenness, he was bred by Una Macdonald, Lower Cairnglass, and is a son of Arradfoot Ozzymandius.

The champion bullock from Michael Robertson and family, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, sold for £1300 to Backmuir Livestock, Keith. Born in March 2021, he is home-bred and is sired by Homebyres Nistleroy.

Reserve champion in the bullocks was another from the Lethendry team which sold for £1500 to JWK Paterson, Low Tree Mark Farm, Stoneykirk, Stranraer. He is a home-bred, May-born son of Anside Nuckles.

Prize list

Unhaltered Heifers: 1st Lot 15 J Robertson & Co Newton of Logierait £1,600; 2nd Lot 1 W Robertson & Son Fodderletter £1,200.

Unhaltered Bullocks: 1st No 3 Blair Duffton 2 Bogie Street Huntly £1,350; 2nd No 2 Casey Construction Orquill Farm £1,140.

Class A Single Heifer: 1st No 6 D Work & Son Mains Dumbreck £3,000; 2nd No 8 James McConachie & Son Lethendry £1,650; 3rd No 7 J Robertson & Co Newton of Logierait, unsold; 4th No 4 J Robertson & Co Newton of Logierait £1,250.

Class B Single Bullock: 1st No 9 James McConachie & Son Lethendry £1,500; 2nd No 12 Jack Hendry Craibstone Deskford £2,000; 3rd No 10 J Robertson & Son Newton of Logierait £1,350; 4th No 11 R Davidson Corsairtly £1,150.

Class C Single Heifer: 1st No 13 James McConachie & Son Lethendry £2,700; 2nd No 14 James McConachie & Son Lethendry £2,000; 3rd No 17 J Robertson & Co Newton of Logierait £1,900.

Class D Single Bullock: 1st No 22 W Robertson & Son Fodderletter £1,300; 2nd No 23 Blair Duffton 2 Bogie Street £1,400; 3rd No 20 Jack Hendry Craibstone, unsold; 4th No 21 R Davidson Corsairtly £1,350.

Class E Single Heifer: 1st No 26 Stewart & Lynsey Bett Newmill Farmhouse Fallin (not forward for sale); 2nd No 25 J Robertson & Co Newton of Logierait £1,700; 3rd No 28 William Robertson & Son Fodderletter; 4th No 24 Balfour Baillie Sebay View Tankerness, unsold.

Class F Single Heifer: 1st No 30 Cameron Hunter West Cairnhill £2,200; 2nd No 35 James McConachie & Son Lethendry £3,600; 3rd No 31 J S Baillie & Co Sebay £2,000; 4th No 32 J Robertson & Co Newton of Logierait, unsold.

Class G Single Heifer: 1st No 37 Blair Duffton 2 Bogie Street (not forward for sale); 2nd No 36 I & G Grant Bank of Gallery (not forward for sale); 3rd No 38 Kevin Beaumont Sunnyside of Drum £1,800; 4th No 40 Penny Stewart Gunhill £1,750.

Champion Heifer: No 26 Stewart & Lynsey Bett, Newmill Farmhouse Fallin (not forward for sale); Reserve: No 13 James McConachie & Son Lethendry Farm £2,700.

Champion Bullock: No 22 W Roberston & Son Fodderletter £1,300; Reserve: No 9 James McConachie & Son Lethendry £1,500.