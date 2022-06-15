Thainstone House brings in top chef to lead team

Antonio Cappucio brings more than 20 years’ experience within the hospitality industry to the senior kitchen team at the Inverurie hotel, which is part of the Crerar Hotels Group.

His impressive resume – which covers the USA and Europe as well as the UK – includes roles at the Belfry Hotel & Resort in the West Midlands, Ardoe House and more recently Château Rhianfa on Anglesey.

Antonio came to Scotland from his home country of Italy on the recommendation of a friend and fellow chef, and fell in love with the country, the people, and the food.

Antonio Cappucio is the new chef at Thainstone House.

He relocated permanently and hasn’t looked back.

Antonio said: “I’m excited to be back in Aberdeenshire at Thainstone House and to be leading an exceptional team of talented chefs.

“Crerar Hotels has an outstanding reputation for using quality, local produce and I’m looking forward to using this ethos to create exquisite dishes that will highlight the best that Aberdeenshire – and Scotland – has to offer.

"Thainstone is already an award-winning dining experience, so it’s a wonderful opportunity to be a part of.”

Scott McDonald, General Manager of Thainstone House, said: “I am thrilled Antonio has joined our team, and I am confident that we’ll see him serve up some outstanding food that perfectly complements everything else the hotel has to offer.

“Antonio fully understands the importance of showcasing the very best local produce, and his impressive experience in the industry means we’re sure to see the rich larder on our doorstep perfectly captured on each plate served.

“I have no doubt his presence in the kitchen will reinforce the already stellar guest experience at Thainstone House. I’m sure our guests – whether local or from further afield – will fall in love with Antonio’s cooking just like he fell in love with Scotland.”

Thainstone House is part of the Crerar Hotels Group which has a collection of four- and five-star hotels and inns located in stunning destinations across Scotland such as Inverurie, Nairn, Mull and Loch Fyne.