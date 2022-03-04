Thainstone online sale attracts strong interest

Leading auctioneering company Thainstone Specialist Auctions – a division of ANM Group – held an Live Online Collective Sale at Thainstone Centre last month.

And a Timed Online Auction of builders equipment also ran in the days leading up to the sale.

Mark Barrack, Head of Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “The monthly online sale continues to attract good numbers of entries, with over 1,490 lots entered, and bidders highly active during the live online sale.

The top-selling lot in the online sale was this 2010 JCB 3CX Backhoe Excavator, which achieved a price of £30,000.

“By hosting both a monthly timed online auction and a live online auction across our multiple sales platforms, we ensure we reach the widest possible audience, exposing consigners goods to a comprehensive network of buyers and sellers.

“This month the online platform saw 632 bidders joining the sale from right across the country.”

Healthy prices were achieved on the day across all categories.

A 2010 JCB 3CX Backhoe Excavator reached the top price of £30,000 in the tractors, telehandlers, and plant equipment section.

The implements and machinery section saw an Opico Subsoiler sell for £11,000, and in the light commercials and 4x4s, a Nissan Cabstar 35.13 c/w cherry picker reached the price of £16,200.

In the heavy commercials category, a 2002 Scania P114CB 8x4 380 Cement Mixer Wagon sold for £16,500, and a 2008 Haulotte HA16PX Scissor Lift reached £5,800 in the small plant and ground care section.

The trailers and containers section saw an IFOR Williams TT3621 Twin Axle Drop Side Tipping Trailer sell for £3,500.

Mark added: “Looking ahead, we encourage those who are looking to maximise the value of their surplus business assets to get in touch with our highly experienced team on 01467 623770.

"Our next Thainstone Online Collective Sale takes place on Wednesday, March 16, and entries will be accepted from Monday, March 7.”