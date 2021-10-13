Udny farmers invited to Resilient & Ready showcase

Ben Lowe and Harriet Ross own Newseat of Dumbreck Farm, Udny.

The tour of Harriet Ross and Ben Lowe’s Newseat of Dumbreck farm at Udny will showcase how they feel their business could look in five, ten and 30 years’ time, and follows Harriet’s win at the Farmers Weekly Awards on October 7 where she was named Young Farmer of the Year.

The couple are part of the inaugural Resilient & Ready programme – an immersive three-year initiative from crop protection and seed company Corteva Agriscience, delivered by environmental charity LEAF.

Farmers attending will be able to see some key changes the couple are making with the help of experts provided through the programme.

It will be an opportunity to consider the industry trends and drivers that will deliver sustainable change, how farmers can tap into emerging opportunities and the smart tactics required to keep ahead of short, medium and long-term goals.

Ben said: “We’re in a great position of being able to start at the beginning of our farming careers.

"We’re enjoying learning about the land and the Resilient & Ready Programme with LEAF and Corteva is proving to be an action-packed three years where we’re learning about ourselves and our farm as well as meeting like-minded farmers to share our experiences.”

Harriet said: “As we continue on our farming journey, the programme is helping to shape our business to be resilient and ready for the future. We want to be ahead of the curve and to promote a sustainable farming system.”

Giles Field-Rayner, UK Business Development Manager at Corteva Agriscience, said: “With the phasing out of direct farm support over the next six years, and a shift in government policy driving a greater focus on the environment, it’s clear UK and Irish farms are going to have to change and evolve.

“What the Resilient & Ready programme aims to do is to inspire those in agriculture to look broadly at where they are and where they want to be.”

The Resilient & Ready event takes place on October 27.