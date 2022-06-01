VisitAberdeenshire and Mackie's of Scotland serve up a Taste of Summer

And one lucky individual will scoop a two-night break in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in a prize draw being promoted on 80,000 tubs of Mackie’s popular honeycomb ice cream, being distributed UK wide.

Three runners-up will each receive a year’s supply of Mackie’s ice cream.

With a taste of Aberdeenshire sunshine in every tub, the honeycomb ice cream is made with molten pieces of honeycomb produced to a traditional recipe in Mackie’s sweetie kitchen at the family farm near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire.

It featured in the recent “Inside the Factory” programme with Greg Wallace on BBC2.

Chris Foy, CEO VisitAberdeenshire said: “We’re delighted to continue our collaboration with Mackie’s of Scotland on another marketing campaign which flies the flag for the region as a must-see destination with a fantastic food and drink larder.

“Above and Beyond encapsulates the high-quality visitor experience offered here in the north-east from our scenery, accommodation, places to eat and drink and varied attractions.”

Mac Mackie, Mackie’s of Scotland’s Managing Director said: “We’re pleased to be part of the campaign to promote a wonderful area of the country, which has become synonymous with quality food and drink products – something that Mackie’s is proud to be a part of.”

The special promotional tubs will feature a link to a website where ice cream and travel fans alike will be able to enter the competition in the hopes of winning an unforgettable break for two in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire or a number of Mackie’s ice cream related prizes.

Entries will be accepted until 11.59pm GMT on 30 May 2023.

The main prize, three second-place prizes, and nine runner-up prizes will be drawn on 1 September 2022.

One final runner-up prize will be drawn on 1 June 2023.