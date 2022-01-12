ANM launches 150th year celebrations with anniversary show and sale

Blair Duffton and Pete Watson (chairman of ANM) who donated animals for sale.

The annual show and sale, sponsored by Thomson of Sauchen, was judged by Alex Reid, Mill of Haulkerton, Laurencekirk, who tapped out a Limousin cross heifer from Andrew Anderson, Smallburn Farms, Elgin, as overall champion.

Scaling 648kg, this 21-month-old heifer sold for £3200 to Alan Taylor, Woodlands, Aboyne.

The reserve champion honours also went to Smallburn Farms, with a similarly aged Limousin cross heifer, which made £1800 to the judge Mr Reid.

Andrew Anderson, who stood champion with sponsor Eric Thomson of Thomson of Sauchen Transport.

Malcolm Allan of Uppermill Farms, Springburn, Kintore, was awarded the champion pen of two award for two Limousin cross heifers which later sold for £1800 per head to the judge.

Held alongside the weekly store cattle sale, was the annual sale of bulling heifers from William and David Moir of Moir Livestock, Home Farm, Cairness, Fraserburgh.

The duo sold 152 heifers to average £1999.64 or 358p per kg, with a top price of £4600 achieved for a Limousin cross heifer which was purchased by Backmuir Livestock, Keith on behalf of Jalex, Northern Ireland.

In total, 19 lots sold above the £2500 bracket.

Martin Kennedy (NFUS president); Pete Watson (chairman of ANM Group); and Grant Rogerson (chief executive ANM)

At the end of last year an appeal was launched calling on ANM members and customers to donate a beast to be the first animal to be sold in the ring at the special event, auctioned by John Angus, with over 40 years’ experience.

First to go through the ring was a 15-month-old British Blue cross heifer from Blair Duffton, Huntly, which sold for £1800 to James Gracey, Moss-side, Gight, later followed by a 10-month-old Charolais cross steer from the Watson family, Darnford, Banchory, which made £2000 to Andrew Ingram, buying on behalf of East Comalegy Ltd.

All proceeds will be donated to three chosen charities.

Key to ANM Group’s history is its role within the community and to celebrate its 150th year the group want to support the local and wider community by raising money for charity through several events and fundraisers.

Nominated by the people of ANM, the chosen charities are Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation, Charlies House and the Scottish Association Mental Health (SAMH).

Throughout the year, the group are planning events including a staff, members and customers barbeque and a charity auction as well as activity at the Caithness and Elgin centres to raise as much money as possible.

“We have had a fantastic start to the 150th anniversary celebrations,” said John Angus, head of livestock for Aberdeen and Northern Marts.

“A terrific show of mainly strong conditioned cattle met a brisk demand, particularly good, well-bred yearlings."

Mr Angus added: “Thanks must go to Blair Duffton and the Watson family for donating their animals, and to Mr Gracey and Mr Ingram for supporting the three chosen charities.”

The Group has planned events and fundraising activities throughout the year.